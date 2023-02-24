Little Cypress Grove development leads to roadway construction warnings

Published 9:10 am Friday, February 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

Roadway construction for the Little Cypress Grove development, located near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Meeks Drive, begins today.

Work is expected during the evening hours into the early morning for the next several days.

In addition to concrete trucks, light plants will be running all night for site safety while construction activities are underway.

Weekday construction is not expected to impact drop-off times at Little Cypress Junior High School.

