Texas Department of Transportation details I-10 delays Thursday and Friday

Published 9:07 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Texas Department of Transportation is warning Orange County motorists of possible delays on Interstate 10.

TxDOT said to expect possible delays along I-10 east and westbound from Rose City to Adams Bayou throughout the day Thursday and Friday.

Crews are working on pavement markings.

In Beaumont, TxDOT is telling motorists to expect possible delays along I-10 east and westbound from Washington to MLK throughout Thursday as crews work on pavement markings.

