Sobriety and seat belt checkpoint scheduled Published 12:02 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Orange County motorists heading into Louisiana on Friday need to be extra aware on the roadways.

In an effort to combat impaired driving in the area, Louisiana State Police Troop D is conducting a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint Friday from approximately 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location in Calcasieu Parish.

“Our mission will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others,” a State Police statement read.

“Additionally, we will be checking vehicles for unrestrained motorists and occupants in an effort to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities caused by not wearing a seat belt.”

Motorists are encouraged to designate a sober driver and buckle up.

To report impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *577 from a cellular phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

Support for this checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.