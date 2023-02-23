Orange Police ask for help locating armed robbery suspect Published 6:30 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

On Monday, the Orange Police Department told Orange Newsmedia investigators had identified a person of interest following an armed robbery that occurred a couple of days prior.

On Thursday morning, police went a step further publicly identifying a suspect as 25-year-old Andre Damon Fezia II.

Police say the Orange resident has multiple tattoos on both arms, both hands and his neck.

An arrest warrant for Fezia has been issued for aggravated robbery in connection to a Saturday armed robbery at Exxon in the 6800 block of FM 1130.

The robbery investigation first made headlines this week when Orange Police released surveillance photos from the gas station convenience store that showed a hooded and facemasked gunman.

In the news release, the suspected robber was identified a black male who wore white shoes, grey sweatpants, a grey hoodie and a red face mask.

“The hoodie appears to have a picture on the front, which shows a male standing next to a turquoise car with words written above it,” an Orange Police Department statement read. “The suspect carried and displayed a handgun and stole money and merchandise during the robbery.”

No injuries were reported during the altercation.

The gunman left the scene before officers arrived.

Those with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone.

Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.