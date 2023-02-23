Motorcyclist, passenger killed this week in area crash Published 12:16 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

CALCASIEU PARISH, Louisiana — Two area motorists were killed this week after a motorcycle crashed into another vehicle, authorities said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 171 and Victoria Drive in Calcasieu Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Jeffery B. Spell Jr. of Lake Charles and 29-year-old Connie Sue Fontenot of Lake Charles.

The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Spell, was traveling south on U.S. 171 at a high rate of speed.

The driver of a 2016 Ford pickup truck was making a left turn onto Victoria Drive when the motorcycle struck the Ford.

The impact caused Spell and Fontenot to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Despite wearing helmets, Spell and Fontenot sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford and his passenger were properly restrained and not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Spell and the driver of the Ford and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.