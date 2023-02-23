Contract worker dies in vehicle turnover; may have suffered medical incident Published 6:00 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

A contractor working at the Chevron Phillips expansion site in Orange may have suffered a medical emergency that led to his vehicle speeding up and flipping over an embankment Wednesday.

The worker passed away.

The contractor is identified as Clarence John Dupre, 57, of Eunice, Louisiana.

Orange County Sheriff’s Capt. Joey Jacobs said the man’s next of kin has been notified.

OCSO was dispatched to the 1500 block of Texas 87 in reference to a vehicular crash.

Witnesses were in the process of performing CPR on a person when deputies arrived.

Authorities were told a person was getting off of work, began going at a high rate of speed in the parking lot, hit an embankment, became airborne and flipped.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins ordered an autopsy.

Jacobs said it appears as if Dupre suffered some type of medical incident, which caused him to press the accelerator.

The incident had nothing to do with the plant, Jacobs added.