Sabine Pass Battleground State Historic Site reopens Published 12:08 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

SABINE PASS — A Civil War battleground and memorial commemorating an attempted Union assault on Sabine Pass has reopened after repairs from Hurricane Harvey.

Sabine Pass Battleground State Historic Site in Port Arthur is open to the public seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site closed in fall 2022 for seawall repairs and other construction projects.

Admission is $5 per car, and RV spaces are available to rent for $40.

A self-guided tour of the site is available for all to enjoy.

The site has restrooms, picnic tables, grills, fishing access and wheelchair accessibility.

Sabine Pass Battleground tells the story of Confederate Lt. Richard “Dick” Dowling and his 46 men who thwarted a Union assault on Sabine Pass, the primary port for Confederate shipments of vital supplies during the war effort.

While the battle lasted less than an hour, Dowling and his men destroyed two gunboats, resulting in significant casualties and the capture of nearly 350 prisoners.

This battle saved area ports from capture and prevented Union forces from infiltrating the Texas interior in the Civil War.

For more information about the site, visit Sabine Pass on Facebook or go to visitsabinepassbattleground.com.