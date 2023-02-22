PHOTO FEATURE — JoAnna Osburn makes All-Texas Academic Team

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

(Courtesy photo)

Lamar State College Orange recently celebrated student JoAnna Osburn, a communication major from Kirbyville, who was chosen as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa 2023 All-Texas Academic Team.

Nearly 200 outstanding community college students were selected from the 50 community college districts in Texas to be honored.

Students were awarded based on their involvement in academics, leadership and service.

