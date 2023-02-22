Orange native Jordon Crespo talks of Navy service, role as “world’s best peacekeepers” Published 11:38 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

SAN DIEGO — Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordon Crespo, a native of Orange, serves aboard the U.S. Navy warship, USS Boxer, homeported in San Diego, California.

Crespo, a 2014 Little Cypress-Mauriceville graduate, joined the Navy six years ago to see the world.

“I was looking for new experiences and wanted to meet new people,” he said.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Orange, he said.

“I learned the importance of perseverance and doing the right thing at all times,” said Crespo. “It’s important to stay true to yourself and your core values.”

Crespo thanks grandparents Karen and Harry and my mom Heather for raising him “to be respectful and to live my own life in a way that will make them proud.”

Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 crewmembers and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.

Amphibious assault ships transfer Marines, equipment and supplies and can support helicopters or other aircraft.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the Internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on war-fighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Crespo said the Navy is the world’s best peacekeepers.

“Most of the world is water, so if there are problems in the world, we can get there to respond,” he said

Crespo has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“During a 2019 deployment to the Pacific Ocean, my job was to be prepared to respond to any mishaps that came our way,” said Crespo. “There was an aircraft that caught fire, and we had to respond quickly as soon as they landed to help ensure everyone got out safely.”

As Crespo and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means going above and beyond what you think you’re capable of,” said Crespo.