Area man with 8 DWI convictions arrested again for DWI Published 12:04 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

LAKE CHARKES, La. — A Lake Charles, Louisiana man who has had eight DWI convictions since 2001 was arrested early Friday morning for fourth fourth-offense DWI after deputies pulled over a vehicle driving all over the roadway with no headlights.

“When deputies made contact with the driver, Stephen A. Snider, 40, they could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from his breath and person,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

“Deputies also observed him to have unsteady balance and slurred speech.”

While speaking with deputies Snider said he was coming from a local bar where he had been drinking inside of his vehicle prior to leaving, Vincent said.

Deputies later learned Snider was driving under suspension and the license plate on the vehicle he was driving did not match the registration.

Snider, who has three prior DWI convictions within the past 10 years and eight prior convictions since 2001, refused standard field sobriety testing.

He was placed under arrest and asked to consent to a breath intoxilyzer test; which he also refused.

Deputies obtained a warrant to have his blood drawn at which time he was transported to a local hospital.

After hospital personnel collected the blood sample Snider was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI fourth-offense; operating a vehicle while under suspension; lighted lamps required; and violations of registration provisions.

Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $67,700 with special conditions being he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, he must wear an alcohol detecting ankle bracelet, must be subject to random drug screenings, cannot commit any other crimes; no contact with known drug users or convicted felons; no release unless cleared by Probation & Parole; must adhere to a curfew; and no driving without a valid license.

Deputy Tyler Moses is the arresting deputy on this case.

This story was originally published by the American Press in Lake Charles.