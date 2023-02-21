Sheriff’s Office: Suspect flees traffic stop, crashes into tree and escapes through woods Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

BON WIER — Newton County Sheriff’s Office said James Tyler Chapman was spotted in Bon Wier in eastern Newtown County driving a vehicle.

When a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Chapman, he turned on to CR 4101, accelerated his vehicle, rounded the corner and tried to get away, police said.

Chapman ran off the roadway and wrecked into a tree before fleeing into the woods on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office said a search was conducted with negative results.

Chapman, 39, is wanted for fraudulent use and possession of identifying information, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, tampering with governmental record with intent to defraud or harm and possession of a controlled substance.

Police says Chapman is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 409-379-3636.