City of Orange details Clark Lane traffic closure

Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

The City of Orange announced the Department of Public Works began performing repairs on the Clark Lane sewer adjacent to the International Village Apartments on Monday.

“On or about (Wednesday) our contractor, Iribarren, will close Clark Lane to through traffic between U.S. 87 and Meeks Drive for no less than two weeks due to the nature of the required work.”

Please make arrangements accordingly, city officials stressed.

More News

SETX man pleads guilty after video features cat being kicked like “a football field goal”

Sheriff’s Office: Suspect flees traffic stop, crashes into tree and escapes through woods

Area man killed after vehicle crashes into river

Bridge City Animal Hospital hosts networking coffee

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar