City of Orange details Clark Lane traffic closure Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The City of Orange announced the Department of Public Works began performing repairs on the Clark Lane sewer adjacent to the International Village Apartments on Monday.

“On or about (Wednesday) our contractor, Iribarren, will close Clark Lane to through traffic between U.S. 87 and Meeks Drive for no less than two weeks due to the nature of the required work.”

Please make arrangements accordingly, city officials stressed.