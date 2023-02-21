Bridge City Animal Hospital hosts networking coffee Published 9:41 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Animal Hospital hosted a networking coffee Tuesday morning.

The event was facilitated through the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce.

Bridge City Animal Hospital is located at 2832 Texas Avenue in Bridge City.

Animal hospital officials said talked about the benefits and availability of flea medicine and assessments to prevent fleas ahead of the summer season. To learn more, call 409-735-9155.

During Tuesday’s event, Judice’s Cajun Café was recognized as Business of the Month.

Owner Al Judice IV credited manager Sandra Solomon, saying she has been with the business since Day 1 and runs the place today.

— Submitted by Natalie Picazo