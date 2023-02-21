Area man killed after vehicle crashes into river

Published 10:45 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

A Port Arthur man was killed in a weekend crash, according to Mississippi authorities.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 55 in Panola County at approximately 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

Panola County is west of Oxford, Mississippi, in the northern portion of the state.

Highway patrol officials said a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by 50-year-old Carlos A. Perza of Port Arthur was traveling north on Interstate 55 when it ran off the road.

According to police, the truck fell into the Tallahatchie River.

Perza suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash

The crash remains under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

