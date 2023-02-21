A cappella sensation, Voctave, to perform at Lutcher Theater Published 12:10 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Meet us on The Corner of Broadway and Main for the a cappella sensation Voctave March 4 at 7:30 p.m. as they make their debut at the Lutcher Theater.

Voctave is an 11-member a cappella group from Central Florida.

The high energy entertainers have strong ties to Disney, with several members having performed with the Voices of Liberty a cappella group at the American Adventure Pavilion at the Epcot theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Formed in the winter of 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their artistic arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences.

Voctave members have roots in musical theater, contemporary Christian music, barbershop, pop and choral music. Members of Voctave have performed all over the world and can be heard on countless recordings.

“Voctave comes together to create a style of music that crosses multiple genre lines. They have eight-year-old fans to 80-year-old fans and every age in between,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater.

“We love that families can come to Voctave and hear songs that excite the parents as much as their children. Between Disney, Broadway and jazz, there’s something for everyone!”

The group has performed with Grammy, Dove and American Music Award winners. With multiple No. 1 songs and albums on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify, Voctave has also ranked in the top 25 on Billboard Magazine’s charts. With more than 150 million social media views of their videos, their latest album, “The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition,” reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts.

Their previous album, “The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2,” debuted at No. 3 on the iTunes charts.

Tickets for Voctave range in price from $35-$55 and can be purchased at lutcher.org.

Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more and for students involved in the fine arts. Please call the Box Office at 409-886-5535 for more information about discounted rates.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.