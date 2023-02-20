Orange Police: Arrest after local man accused of selling meth from his home

Published 8:24 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By Stephen Hemelt

Christopher Bennett

The City of Orange Narcotic Division, along with the Pinehurst Police Department, executed a search warrant at 1215 28th Street in Orange on Monday.

Police said the warrant was obtained through an investigation into Christopher Bennett, who was selling methamphetamine from his home.

Once the warrant was executed, investigators located a large amount of methamphetamine, along with a pistol.

Bennett was placed into custody for possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony and felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

