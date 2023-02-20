CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Try something new, do some good this season Published 9:52 am Monday, February 20, 2023

Giving things up and/or making positive changes is a Lenten thing.

Maybe eat a little less and donate a little more. Try simple foods or try new things.

Kale should be big and, maybe rice and beans, and oatmeal.

But if you’re going to indulge, here are some healthier picks to get headed in the right direction

The Marsh in Marshmallow – Maybe you never thought about how marshmallows are made. Hearthy Foods makes some sweet square babies from grass-fed gelatin.

What a huge difference this makes. You can snack on the French Vanilla variety that is also gluten and soy free and halal.

Pink Himalayan salt makes the rest of the amazing difference. Hearthy Foods Inc. —hearthyfoods.com — is bringing a line of good stuff to consumers.

Crunchy Loops –You’ve probably never had baked red lentils the way Harvest Snaps does ‘em. Crunchy Loops are satisfying little circles of flavor that top my childhood fav of another crispy round, which shall remain nameless.

These are “fun” and delish, and I’m a little less guilty about enjoying the gluten-free plant protein snacks in Kick’N BBQ and Sour Cream & Onion. They impressed some health nuts I know. I was glad to share and glad there was plenty left over. Get your own from harvestsnaps.com.

It’s still chocolate – Would you pick up a sweet dark chocolate bar with the words “not a low calorie food” on the label? Consider it if you are an adventurous diabetic craving sugar-free yum made with fermented mushroom extract. I enjoyed my second bite even more than the first one and my husband enjoyed more than the one block I offered him.

Maca, lucuma, vanilla, monk fruit and cinnamon make Macalat bloom into “gentle caramel-like sweetness.” So it is sugar free, but not calorie free, because you simply can’t have it all. But have this treat from macalat.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie who would love to hear from readers. Try #culinarythrillseeking or darraghcastillo@icloud.com.