Lutcher Theater presents Ugly Duckling as part of kids series Published 12:10 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

Meet the most unusual duckling the pond has ever seen March 1 at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. at the Lutcher Theater as they present “Ugly Duckling” as part of their Lutcher Incredible Kids Events.

In their nest at the edge of a pond, the baby ducklings wait impatiently for Mummy’s enormous egg to hatch. But their new brother doesn’t look like everyone else.

Teased and called ugly by his siblings, the Ugly Duckling goes on an adventure in search of a place to fit in.

As the seasons change the woodland trees from dark weathered branches to silver sticks of frost, the lost and lonely fledgling meets a menagerie of mischievous animals. But where does he really belong?

“The Lutcher Theater is bringing to life Hans Christian Andersen’s well known tale with playful animals, inventive physicality and live music,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater.

“This charming production plays with the importance of identity, self-worth and takes us on a journey to discover inner beauty.”

Lutcher Incredible Kids Events is underwritten by the Stark Foundation and sponsored by Invista, Gopher Industrial and the Lutcher Theater Service Guild.

Because of their generosity, tickets for “Ugly Duckling” are offered at $5 for students and $10 for adults.

To purchase tickets for “Ugly Duckling,” call the Lutcher Box Office at 409-886-5535 or visit lutcher.org for more information.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.