ADOPT A PET — Chevy and Stetson are super-friendly and ready for YOU Published 12:16 am Saturday, February 18, 2023

WEST ORANGE — These two boys are adventurers, as they were found roaming the streets.

Both need loving homes with someone who will start some new adventures with them.

Chevy and Stetson are super-friendly, although Chevy is a little shy at first.

Both love treats and kisses.

Please call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468 to set up your “meet-and-greet” with these two lovable boys.