Orangefield tennis student-athletes come up aces in Vidor Published 12:12 am Friday, February 17, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — Orangefield High School announced its varsity tennis competed in the Vidor tournament on Feb. 10.

Three Bobcats came away with medals on a day that turned cold and windy, making play more difficult.

Singles player Summer Hackbarth won gold by defeating a talented PNG rival in an exciting championship, 9-7.

The team of Leland Conley and Breckin Hanley performed well in their first time as doubles partners, winning the third place bronze medal.

They competed in an exciting game against Memorial that went to a tiebreaker, and finally defeated Silsbee in their last game.