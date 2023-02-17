Mustangs stack up weight at Invitational Powerlifting Meet

Published 12:14 am Friday, February 17, 2023

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy photo)

WEST ORANGE — The Mustangs hosted their Annual Invitational Powerlifting Meet Wednesday at The Cornel Thompson Strength and Conditioning Center.

They competed in the final qualifying meet of the season.

The boys and girls each finished second as a team.

Qualifying girls will compete at the regional meet at Bay City High School on March 1, and the qualifying boys will compete at the regional meet at West Hardin High School on March 9.

“A huge congratulations to the WOS Powerlifting team,” a school statement read.

More News Main

BRIGHT FUTURE — Taylor Redmon using Vidor High success as springboard for future

Bridge City’s Morgan Louvier pole vaults to college stardom

Arrest made after Orange County drive-by shooting; infant inside home during gunfire

Orangefield tennis student-athletes come up aces in Vidor

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar