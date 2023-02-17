Mustangs stack up weight at Invitational Powerlifting Meet Published 12:14 am Friday, February 17, 2023

WEST ORANGE — The Mustangs hosted their Annual Invitational Powerlifting Meet Wednesday at The Cornel Thompson Strength and Conditioning Center.

They competed in the final qualifying meet of the season.

The boys and girls each finished second as a team.

Qualifying girls will compete at the regional meet at Bay City High School on March 1, and the qualifying boys will compete at the regional meet at West Hardin High School on March 9.

“A huge congratulations to the WOS Powerlifting team,” a school statement read.