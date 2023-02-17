BRIGHT FUTURE — Taylor Redmon using Vidor High success as springboard for future Published 12:20 am Friday, February 17, 2023

VIDOR — Senior Taylor Redmon is nearing the end of her Vidor High School journey, but she has her sights set on many more accomplishments.

College plans include attending Stephen F. Austin State University to major in interior design.

She then plans to move into the Austin area to pursue her career.

Redmon was voted as the 2022-23 Homecoming Brigadette Sweetheart. She also got to represent her class on the Homecoming Court as the senior princess, where she was crowned the 2022-23 Vidor High School Homecoming queen.

She was nominated to represent her class as an Escapade Beauty, where she won the Senior Beauty title.

Redmon also got to participate in the Mrs. Merry Christmas pageant.

Her biggest and proudest achievement was winning Homecoming queen.

Redmon is a three-year returning member of the Vidor High School Brigadettes, where she served as lieutenant for a year. She is also a four-year member of the powerlifting team.

Redmon was in choir for two years and is an active member, also running president, for the Rise Up Committee, a newly created club to stop hate before it spreads and promote positivity and kindness.

Overcoming challenges has been hard on Redmon as she grew up going to school where the people around her did not share the same skin color. To Redmon, this was a difficult thing to live with.

In her experience, it didn’t bother her much until seventh grade. She wished more than anything that she could change the color of her skin but often “felt dramatic” for feeling that way.

As Redmon got older, she began to learn her history and couldn’t help falling in love with the skin she was born in.

“I feel like a glass ceiling in our town was shattered, and people are learning that the tide is shifting,” she said.” Vidor is becoming more open and loving than before, especially to minority groups.”

The motto she lives by states “Always be kind to everyone because you never know what someone could be going through.”

Editor’s note: This story was written by senior Maddie Magnuson in cooperation with Vidor High School as part of an Orange Newsmedia series with student journalists attending Orange County high schools. If you would like your school to participate or are interested in nominating a writer or story subject, email stephen.hemelt@orangeleader.com.