Arrest made after Orange County drive-by shooting; infant inside home during gunfire

Published 12:15 am Friday, February 17, 2023

By Orange Leader

Ashton Dakota Sanders

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday on a weapons charge and may see additional charges in connection with an Orange County drive-by shooting.

The shooting took just before 1 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 900 block of Yandell Street.

A person told police a vehicle stopped by the house and fired a multitude of rounds at the home, then fled the scene, Orange County Sheriff Captain Joey Jacobs said.

Responding deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description and made a traffic stop.

Ashton Dakota Sanders, 18, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Jacobs said authorities anticipate additional charges would be filed.

When the shooting occurred there were three adults and an infant inside the home. No one was struck and no injuries were reported.

Jacobs said the home is located in the Lakeview area of Orange County.

Deputies are interviewing people and will review surveillance video, he added.

— Written By Mary Meaux

More News

BRIGHT FUTURE — Taylor Redmon using Vidor High success as springboard for future

Bridge City’s Morgan Louvier pole vaults to college stardom

Orangefield tennis student-athletes come up aces in Vidor

Family fishing education opportunities offered for Texans this Spring

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar