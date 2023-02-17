Arrest made after Orange County drive-by shooting; infant inside home during gunfire Published 12:15 am Friday, February 17, 2023

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday on a weapons charge and may see additional charges in connection with an Orange County drive-by shooting.

The shooting took just before 1 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 900 block of Yandell Street.

A person told police a vehicle stopped by the house and fired a multitude of rounds at the home, then fled the scene, Orange County Sheriff Captain Joey Jacobs said.

Responding deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description and made a traffic stop.

Ashton Dakota Sanders, 18, was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Jacobs said authorities anticipate additional charges would be filed.

When the shooting occurred there were three adults and an infant inside the home. No one was struck and no injuries were reported.

Jacobs said the home is located in the Lakeview area of Orange County.

Deputies are interviewing people and will review surveillance video, he added.

— Written By Mary Meaux