PHOTO FEATURE: West Orange-Stark students earn scholarship money Published 12:18 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

West Orange-Stark High students competed in the Stark Reading Local Competition Finals on Friday.

Alexis Baumgartner and Camryn Nevils won first place in their categories and were each awarded $2,000 in scholarship money.

Ryan Paz and Ciara Dunn won second place in their categories and were each awarded $1,500 in scholarship money.