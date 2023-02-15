National Weather Service outlines bad weather for this afternoon, into Thursday Published 9:21 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

1 of 2

The severe potential of bad weather is expected late this afternoon into the first part of Thursday.

A Marginal (level 1 out of 5) to Slight Risk Potential (level 2 out of 5) for damaging straight line winds and large hail, along with some potential for a quick spin up tornado.

The Slight Risk is for portions of upper Southeast Texas and central Louisiana with a Marginal Risk for the remainder of the area.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may form late this Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

These storms have the potential to produce damaging straight line winds, large hail and quick spin up tornadoes.

A squall line feature is then expected to move ahead of a cold front overnight Wednesday night through Thursday morning, ending by Thursday afternoon.

Thunderstorms along this line will have the potential to produce damaging straight line winds, as well as large hail and even a quick spin up tornado.

Low confidence in the isolated to scattered thunderstorms developing and becoming severe this afternoon into evening.

Medium to high confidence that a squall line will develop and move across the area overnight tonight into Thursday.