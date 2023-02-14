Cold Case Heats Up — Investigators detail February murder arrests that are 23 years in the making Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. — In January 2022, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office in Louisiana contacted the Lake Charles Police Department in reference to opening an investigation into a January 2000 shooting that resulted in a homicide.

Background

On Jan. 1, 2000, at 2:30 a.m., officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Mill Street in reference to a shooting on the premises of The Doll House.

Officers arrived on scene and observed three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old LaShonda Harmon, 24-year-old Shonda Woods and 27-year-old Allen Babineaux were all identified as victims and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Babineaux succumbed to his injuries at 3:45 a.m. Jan. 1, 2000.

The investigation into the incident was turned over to the Violent Crimes Task Force, created in 1994 to investigate violent crime in Calcasieu Parish. The Task Force was comprised of investigators from a number of law enforcement agencies within the Parish and was slowly phased out in May 2000. Any open cases were transferred back to the agency with jurisdiction where the incident occurred.

Momentum

In response to the District Attorney’s request, an investigative team was formed under the direction of Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, who oversees the Department’s Investigations Bureau. Other team members included Major Kevin Kirkum, Detective Sergeant Willie Fontenot and Crime Scene Technician Kristen Howell.

The Investigators initiated a brand new inquiry, reviewing all existing case files and evidence. They also revisited the crime scene, completing a complete reconstruction of the incident.

With the crime scene reconstruction completed, investigators reviewed all evidence with the Southwest Louisiana Crime Laboratory and the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office. This collaborative effort resulted in evidence being submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Laboratory for additional forensic testing.

Through the course of a lengthy investigation, and as result of forensic technology and witness statements, investigators were able to identify two suspects.

On Jan. 17, 2023, investigators secured arrest warrants for 46-year-old Marvin Dandre Kyer of Douglasville, Ga., and 49-year-old Terrance Lee Malvo of Sulphur, La.

After obtaining arrest warrants, investigators, joined by Sergeant George Miller, LCPD’s liaison with the US Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, made contact with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to alert them of the active arrest warrant.

After traveling to Douglasville, Ga., at approximately 3 p.m., Kyer was arrested at his home without incident Feb. 1.

The US Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office assisted LCPD in apprehending Kyer.

LCPD’s Crime Scene Technician collected additional evidence at Kyer’s residence through the service of a search warrant.

Kyer is charged with second degree murder, principal. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $1 million.

Kyer has waived extradition and is in the process of being transferred to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Upon their return to Lake Charles, LCPD Investigators, along with LCPD SWAT officers, served the arrest warrant for Malvo Feb. 3. He was taken into custody without incident at 5:15 a.m. at his Sulphur residence. Malvo was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, where he remains in custody, and is charged with second degree murder.

Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $1 million.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. Willie Fontenot at 337-491-1311.