Orangefield High students capture social students honors

Published 12:02 am Monday, February 13, 2023

By Orange Leader

Orangefield High School students who competed at a UIL Academic at Port Neches-Groves High School for an academic invitational. (Courtesy photo)

Orangefield students made their marks in social studies, capturing two first place honors.

Members of the Orangefield High School UIL Academic Team earned the honors after traveling to Port Neches-Groves High School for an academic invitational.

Alyx Valentinis-Dee earned first in social studies, and the team of Valentinis-Dee, Prestyn Myers, Jackson Droddy and Paxton Skibo also won first place as a team in social studies.

Other results are:

Brianna Moore third in computer apps

Jada Greiner fourth in headline writing and sixth in editorial writing

Gracie Bickham fifth in LD debate

More News

Andre Robertson Field honors past; links to future outreach for West Orange-Stark

Average Texas gas prices fall over week; analyst predicts what’s coming next

PHOTOS — Check out the fun from Mardi Gras in Orange

American Association of University Women looking for books for Art in the Park sale

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar