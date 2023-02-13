Orangefield High students capture social students honors Published 12:02 am Monday, February 13, 2023

Orangefield students made their marks in social studies, capturing two first place honors.

Members of the Orangefield High School UIL Academic Team earned the honors after traveling to Port Neches-Groves High School for an academic invitational.

Alyx Valentinis-Dee earned first in social studies, and the team of Valentinis-Dee, Prestyn Myers, Jackson Droddy and Paxton Skibo also won first place as a team in social studies.

Other results are:

Brianna Moore third in computer apps

Jada Greiner fourth in headline writing and sixth in editorial writing

Gracie Bickham fifth in LD debate