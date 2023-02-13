Average Texas gas prices fall over week; analyst predicts what’s coming next Published 12:08 am Monday, February 13, 2023

For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel, which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said while diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner.

“In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view,” De Haan said.

“Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 18.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.27/g Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.17/g, a difference of $1.90/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g today.

The national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $3.08/g, down 8.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/g.

San Antonio – $2.87/g, down 13.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.

Austin – $2.96/g, down 11.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.07/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

February 13, 2022: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

February 13, 2021: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.50/g)

February 13, 2020: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

February 13, 2019: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 13, 2018: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

February 13, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 13, 2016: $1.50/g (U.S. Average: $1.69/g)

February 13, 2015: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

February 13, 2014: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

February 13, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)