American Association of University Women looking for books for Art in the Park sale Published 10:46 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

Used books are wanted for the American Association of University Women (AAUW) annual booksale at Art in the Park on April 1.

All proceeds from the sale will be used to sponsor scholarships for senior girls in Orange County.

Books may be dropped off at the Thrift and gift location at 350 N 3th St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays – Fridays.

Follow signs in complex to our AAUW storage door.

For information or to schedule a pick up, call Barbara Meyer at 409-221-4915 or Margaret Light at 409-886-5739.