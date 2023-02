PHOTO FEATURE — Bear Iron Powerlifting athletes look strong Published 12:10 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bear Iron Powerlifting lifted in the Orangefield Meet on Thursday.

The boys and girls teams had strong showings.

The boys placed first overall in the team standings, and the girls placed second.

First place earners included Austin Hutchison, Jose Molina, Kylee Vincent and Keely Parsons.