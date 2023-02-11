KATHIE’S KORNER — Make Valentine’s Day 2023 special for YOU Published 12:04 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

It was originally a Christian feast day honoring St. Valentine. It later became a religious, cultural, commercial celebration of romance and love in some parts of the world. Feb. 14 is called St. Valentine’s Day or Feast of St. Valentine.

People send greeting cards and gifts, including dating and church services.

Early tradition writes that Saint Valentine restored the sight of the blind, (daughter of his jailer) after being in prison for ministering to Christians persecuted under the Roman Empire.

The jailer’s daughter signed a letter to him, “Your Valentine,” before he was executed! Wow, Saint Valentine also performed weddings for Christian soldiers who were forbidden to marry.

I salute Saint Valentine for supporting Christianity at a critical time in history.

Some of the Asian countries tend to spend lots of money for gifts on that day. Japan is involved in a lot of chocolate factories and packaging methods to promote the sales of many different items.

In America 190 million cards are sent each year, not including the hundreds of millions of cards school children exchange, as well as small candies with loving messages on each one.

My daddy used to give my mom and I gifts. One I will not forget was a beautiful doll with a white satin dress with red hearts all over it to add to my doll collection.

Then my dear, thoughtful husband Mike continued this fun tradition and gave me a beautiful Onyx necklace that first Valentine’s Day when we started dating.

He continues to bring me flowers and candies with his “thoughtful smile” after 62 years of marriage.

There is a lot of economic activity in some parts of the world regarding this holiday, from manufacturing to packaging, distribution and marketing.

Yet, some countries and religions shun the whole idea.

Most young and old in all cultures like this celebration, whereas some conservative shy generations are against all public expressions of love.

It is a sweet, positive day, so enjoy. It goes along with a powerful love for God that He gives us, freely and liberally to give and gather more people into the kingdom and on to heaven.

Give your heart to Him and live, peacefully, forever.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.