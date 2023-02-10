Orange leaders, community members salute the late Henry Lowe

Published 12:16 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By Orange Leader

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. and Johnny Lowe are pictured from a previous meeting. (Courtesy photo)

When J. David Derosier recently addressed the Orange City Council, he thanked the board for honoring of the late Henry Lowe.

Derosier also spoke of working with Lowe on the Orange Depot and Orange African-American Museum projects.

Next to comment was Rose Simar, manager of the Orange Depot. She was accompanied by Elisha Booker, president of the Orange Depot. They presented a certificate of appreciation for the work Lowe had done to Johnnie Ray Lowe, Henry Lowe’s brother.

Johnnie Ray Lowe then spoke about the honor of having Henry Lowe for a brother and told a few stories about the relationship they had as boys and later men.

Following the comments, Mayor Larry Spears Jr. declaring Jan. 31, 2023, to be Henry Lowe Day in Orange. The proclamation was presented to Johnnie Ray Lowe.

Councilman Paul Burch told of how he received friendship and support from Henry Lowe for many years and was grateful for all Lowe did for Orange and its residents.

Councilwoman Mary McKenna also had praise for Henry Lowe and his contributions to the City of Orange.

— Written by Mike Louviere

More News

Veterans of Foreign Wars Orange Post, Speaker Phelan honor last Mexican/American WWII Veteran

O’Shaquie “Shock” Foster ready to deliver Orange a junior lightweight boxing title

Orange’s expected business, commercial growth leads to new city position

ADOPT A PET — Blue Heeler-Shepherd mix Harley is ready for YOU

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar