Orange leaders, community members salute the late Henry Lowe Published 12:16 am Friday, February 10, 2023

When J. David Derosier recently addressed the Orange City Council, he thanked the board for honoring of the late Henry Lowe.

Derosier also spoke of working with Lowe on the Orange Depot and Orange African-American Museum projects.

Next to comment was Rose Simar, manager of the Orange Depot. She was accompanied by Elisha Booker, president of the Orange Depot. They presented a certificate of appreciation for the work Lowe had done to Johnnie Ray Lowe, Henry Lowe’s brother.

Johnnie Ray Lowe then spoke about the honor of having Henry Lowe for a brother and told a few stories about the relationship they had as boys and later men.

Following the comments, Mayor Larry Spears Jr. declaring Jan. 31, 2023, to be Henry Lowe Day in Orange. The proclamation was presented to Johnnie Ray Lowe.

Councilman Paul Burch told of how he received friendship and support from Henry Lowe for many years and was grateful for all Lowe did for Orange and its residents.

Councilwoman Mary McKenna also had praise for Henry Lowe and his contributions to the City of Orange.

— Written by Mike Louviere