Orange Fire Department celebrates newest promotions

Published 12:10 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By Orange Leader

Pictured, from left, are Hunter Isbell, Matthew Slagle, Cody Caples and Joel Gilbert of the Orange Fire Department. (Courtesy photo)

The City of Orange Fire Department held a pinning ceremony recently, recognizing four contributors who received promotions within the department.

Friends, family and city employees attended the ceremony last week at Central Fire Station.

The following individuals were recognized and led by Fire Chief John Bilbo:

• Cody Caples and Joel Gilbert were each promoted to battalion chief.

• Matthew Slagle and Hunter Isbell were each promoted to captain.

“Please join us in congratulating each of these individuals on their promotions,” a city release said.

Fire Chief John Bilbo leads to oath for Hunter Isbell, Matthew Slagle, Cody Caples and Joel Gilbert of the Orange Fire Department. (Courtesy photo)

