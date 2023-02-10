Collections Station remains open for tornado damage, extended hours detailed Published 9:35 am Friday, February 10, 2023

The Orange County Collections Station at 11265 FM 1442 is continuing to have extended hours to be open and fees will be waived to receive demolition and construction debris from homeowners with tornado damage until Feb. 21.

Extended hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County Emergency Management and Orange County Road and Bridge continue a debris pick up for those areas in Orange County impacted by tornado activity.

The pickup will only remain in the affected areas of the county.

Only vegetative/green waste piles (tree limbs, branches and cuttings) will be picked up. The vegetative/green waste should be cut in 10 feet or less pieces.

Place the debris to the side of the road in a manner that is NOT blocking the roadway. The debris should be accessible for pick up with a grappling truck.

The Road and Bridge Department employees are only allowed to get what they can reach from the road with their equipment. They are not allowed to go on private property.

Building permits are required for rebuilding from tornado damage and can be obtained at the Environmental Health and Code Compliance Department in the Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442.

The permit fees are waived for home owners only. If the damaged structure is located in the special flood hazard area and elevation certificate is required.