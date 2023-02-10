ADOPT A PET — Blue Heeler-Shepherd mix Harley is ready for YOU

Published 12:12 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By Orange Leader

Harley is available at the West Orange Animal Shelter.

WEST ORANGE — Meet Harley.

He’s a 2-year-old Blue Heeler-Shepherd mix who loves attention, treats and playtime.

Harley is not a fan of cats, though.

He is neutered and is ready to take his freedom ride to your loving home.

If you would like to foster or adopt this sweet pup, call West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

You can also visit the facebook page (West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter) for more information.

For more information, call 409-883-3468.

 

