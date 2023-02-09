PHOTOS — Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas opens up career opportunities for community

Published 12:08 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Orange Leader

The Youth Career Expo is an annual event held by Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas that introduces high school youth to exciting career choices and pathways.

Orangefield High School students explored resources and services to take charge of their future for a successful transition into college and/or a career.

“It was unanimous, the Career Fair was a hit, it just didn’t last long enough,” a statement from the high school read.

More News

Christus, county judge update construction progress for Orange County hospital

Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band kick of Mardi Gras fun with free concert Friday

Texas Inmate Families Association seeking new members

Orange Police arrest local man believed to be “distributing methamphetamine in Southeast Texas”

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar