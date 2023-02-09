PHOTOS — Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas opens up career opportunities for community
Published 12:08 am Thursday, February 9, 2023
Katlyn Jenkins, waiting to have her BINGO card stamped, listens to a Lamar State College - Port Arthur representative. (Courtesy photo)
Bailey Burnett, Maekaylee Hilliard and Fallynn Randall are being challenged as they try to build a stable business path, by Lamar Institute of Technology. (Courtesy photo)
Wesley Rice, Tanner Sullivan and Cain Hawthorne appear somewhat nervous about Lamar State College - Orange's Pharmacology Program. (Courtesy photo)
Emilee Nunez and Gracie Luker receive information about Lamar State College - Orange's many Health Science Programs. (Courtesy photo)
Mason Hougton, Logan Cheek, Adam Tran and Brycen Tait seek a path into the Armed Services. (Courtesy photo)
Kendal Neely and Rylie Hubbard play a game while learning about the LSC-PA Nursing Program. (Courtesy photo)
Diego Garcia and Garrett Rawls seek opportunities in the gas industry. (Courtesy photo)
The Youth Career Expo is an annual event held by Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas that introduces high school youth to exciting career choices and pathways.
Orangefield High School students explored resources and services to take charge of their future for a successful transition into college and/or a career.
“It was unanimous, the Career Fair was a hit, it just didn’t last long enough,” a statement from the high school read.