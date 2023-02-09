PHOTOS — Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas opens up career opportunities for community Published 12:08 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Youth Career Expo is an annual event held by Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas that introduces high school youth to exciting career choices and pathways.

Orangefield High School students explored resources and services to take charge of their future for a successful transition into college and/or a career.

“It was unanimous, the Career Fair was a hit, it just didn’t last long enough,” a statement from the high school read.