Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band kick of Mardi Gras fun with free concert Friday Published 12:28 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band are performing for free, starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Riverside Pavilion in Orange.

The fund includes yard games and food vendors and is brought to the community by the City of Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau. It serves as a kick-off to Mardi Gras.

The pavilion is located at 709 Simmons Drive in Orange. Pets are not allowed, but coolers are permitted.

For additional information concerning the kick-off concert, call the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409-883-1011.

The 19th Annual Mardi Gras Festival follows a day later.

The fun takes place Saturday at Riverside Pavilion.

A schedule of events are as follows:

Kiddie Carnival | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Munchkin Parade | 1 p.m.

DJ Entertainment | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Krewe of Krewes Parade | 6:30 p.m.

The parade route for Mardi Gras 2023 has changed. It begins on Front Avenue and 1st Street, turning left on 5th Street, before turning right on West Division Street, right on 10th Street, right on Green Avenue and left on Simmons Drive.

Food and drink vendors will be on site throughout the festivities. Pets are not allowed at Riverside Pavilion.

For additional information concerning the Mardi Gras festivities, call 409-883-1011 or the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce at 409-883-3536.