Southeast Texas’ newest K9 makes drug-related arrests immediately Published 12:12 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

NEWTON — Deputy Nash and K9 Bruce recently completed Training at LAK9 in Abbeville, Louisiana.

The four-week training session consisted of drug location, tracking and article searching.

Bruce preformed all his training assignments in a timely and highly efficient manner, according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby.

Nash and K9 Bruce reported to duty this weekend and made two drug-related arrests in the first couple of days.

“Deputy Nash and K9 Bruce are considered a team because K9 Bruce is patrol certified to assist Deputy Nash as back-up if needed,” Burby said. “We look forward to the contributions this team will make to the Sheriff’s Office and the Citizens of Newton County. Congratulations on a job well done.”