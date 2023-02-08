Sheriff’s Office, police, FBI join in SETX drug raid; 2 arrests made, guns found Published 9:24 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

BON WEIR — On Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton Police Department, DPS and FBI served an arrest warrant on Glen Albert Stouffer Jr, in the 10000 Block of Highway 190 West in Bon Weir.

Stouffer was arrested and charged with two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Also on Tuesday, at 1:58 p.m. at 748 CR 4070, Charles Edward Isaac was taken into custody and charged with two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance on premises where children are present or reside.

“These arrests are a result of a long-term multiagency narcotics investigation that is still active, and more arrests are expected,” Sheriff Robert Burby said.

“I want to thank all the officers and agents from the above listed agencies for their cooperation and assistance.”

Police said Wednesday morning that no booking are available.