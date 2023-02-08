PHOTO FEATURE — Student paleontologists take on mummy lesson

Published 12:02 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy photo)

Students in Mrs. Wolfford’s Wolf Pack became paleontologists, reading The Albertosaurus Mystery and learning about paleontologists Barnum Brown and Phillip Currie.

Using the Scientific Method, students were given a chocolate chip cookie and had to use tools to get the chips out without breaking the cookie.

Students also enjoyed learning about Otzi, a 5,000 year-old mummy found in the Alps on the Italian-Austrian border in 1991.

