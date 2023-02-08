Orange County man arrested for meth dealing; bond set at $150K

Published 5:29 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Orange Leader

The City of Orange Narcotic Division conducted a traffic stop Tuesday on a gray Toyota Camry in the 2300 block of Elmira Road.

The driver was identified as David Broussard, according to Det. Nick Medina.

During the stop, police said Broussard was found to be in possession of approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics.

“This traffic stop occurred after an investigation, which revealed Broussard distributing methamphetamine in Southeast Texas,” Medina said. “Broussard was placed into custody for possession of a controlled substance, a felony of the second degree.”

Additional charges are pending, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect is a 53-year-old Rose City resident.

According to online jail records Thursday morning, Broussard’s bond was listed at $150,500.

More News

Christus, county judge update construction progress for Orange County hospital

Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band kick of Mardi Gras fun with free concert Friday

Texas Inmate Families Association seeking new members

PHOTOS — Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas opens up career opportunities for community

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar