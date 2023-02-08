Lutcher Theater to present Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice Published 12:10 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Lutcher Theater will present Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. “Pride and Prejudice” is offered as part of the Lutcher’s Incredible Kids Events for high school students and literature enthusiasts alike.

Published in 1813, Jane Austen’s ultimate romantic comedy, “Pride and Prejudice,” has stood the test of time.

As the Bennet sisters try to navigate their way toward love and marriage, Austen humorously skewers the hypocrisies and absurdities of the English class system, and puts the thoughts and feelings of her women characters front and center. Filled with unforgettable characters, this sharp social satire has it all: wit, romance and lots of dancing!

“Being able to bring ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ a part of the literary canon, to the Lutcher is a great opportunity for our local high school students, as well as all of the area literature buffs,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater.

“We are proud to be a leader in arts education throughout Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.”

The Lutcher Incredible Kids Events is underwritten by the Stark Foundation and sponsored by Invista, Gopher Industrial and the Lutcher Theater Service Guild.

Because of this, tickets for “Pride and Prejudice” are offered at $15, allowing students and our community the opportunity to experience live theater for a reduced rate.

To purchase tickets, call the Lutcher Box Office at 409-886-5535 or visit lutcher.org for more information.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.