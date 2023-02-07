UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search near Sabine Pass for missing crew member

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Orange Leader

UPDATE: As of 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, the Coast Guard announced it suspended its search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass.

(original story)

SABINE PASS — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing tugboat crew member last seen Sunday near Sabine Pass.

Coast Guard officials on Monday said they are looking for a 35-year-old white man who was wearing a white shirt and black pants when last seen at 10 p.m. on the tugboat Smith Invader.

He was noticed to be missing when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the vessel at 6 a.m. Monday.

Entities involved include the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas General Land Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 281-464-4851.

More News

Fundraiser set for Orange County Sheriff’s deputy after home ruined by tornado

Man on motorcycle killed after shooting involving SETX deputies

Squall line expected to form and move into Southeast Texas with severe storms potential

Plenty of great tunes, fun times planned at Thursday concert in Orange

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar