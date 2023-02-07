Squall line expected to form and move into Southeast Texas with severe storms potential

Published 6:43 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Orange Leader

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

According to the National Weather Service, as of Tuesday morning, there remains a Slight Risk Potential (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms this week.

The main hazards are damaging straight line wind gusts and/or quick spin up tornadoes along a possible squall line.

There is also a Marginal Risk Potential (level 1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall that may lead to flooding.

Some of the storms may produce locally 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in a short period of time.

This combined with already wet soils will bring a small potential for flooding.

The Slight Risk  for severe storms is for areas east of roughly a Toledo Bend to Port Arthur line, with a marginal risk for the remainder of the area.

The Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall is for the entire area.

A squall line is expected to form Wednesday afternoon and move into Southeast Texas, then continue to move eastward in Louisiana during the late afternoon into evening hours.

