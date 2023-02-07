Plenty of great tunes, fun times planned at Thursday concert in Orange Published 12:20 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Bring your cooler and lawn chair to the Orange Riverside Pavilion this Thursday and get ready to relive the 80s during the Together Thursdays free concert series.

Sponsored by a partnership between Dow and United Way of Orange County, the free concert series features the Spazmatics, starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 9).

“There will be food trucks, with items available for purchase, and outdoor games,” says Maureen McAllister, President and CEO, United Way of Orange County.

Dow first brought the concert series to Orange in 2019.

“They wanted to offer the concert as a way to bring the community together,” McAllister said. “It is a family friendly event to be enjoyed by residents of Orange and surrounding areas.”

According to its website, the Spazmatics, known as the “Ultimate 80s New Wave Tribute,” recapture all the best and worst of the decade, complete with skinny ties and horn-rimmed glasses.

Attendees can expect to hear 80s hits from Depeche Mode, The Cars and Billy Idol, to Rick Springfield, Cindy Lauper, Madonna and Duran Duran.

“We’re going to party like it’s 1999; only it’s not!” their site says.

McAllister says there is no admission, no cost to park- the concert and outdoor games are free including cornhole, jumbo jenga, connect 4 and ladder golf.

“Attendees can expect a fun concert!” McAllister says.

And if you’re hungry Wing Junkiez, Big Daddy’s Burger, Antojo Mexicano and Dough Dough Girls will have food trucks parked and ready to serve.

So brush up on your dance moves and enjoy sounds and styles from the decade we’ll never forget.

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. United Way of Orange County provides funding and support to more than 20 Partner Agencies that provide direct services in these areas to individuals from Orange County.

“Our mission is to unite people and resources to improve the quality of life and build a stronger Orange County,” McAllister says. “We serve as a champion of our community to empower individuals with knowledge and resources to create lasting, positive change.”

Again, McAllister says coolers are allowed but no pets. Festivities start at 6:30 at Orange Riverside Pavilion located at 708 Simmons Drive.

The next concert for 2023 is set Oct. 5 and will kick off the Orangetober Festival.

Visit uwoctx.org for more information on the United Way.

— Written by Chrissie Mouton