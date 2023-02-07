Man on motorcycle killed after shooting involving SETX deputies

Published 9:01 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By Orange Leader

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released this photo following a fatal shooting on Highway 90 near Broadway in China.

At 1:04 a.m. today, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling eastbound on Highway 90 when he observed a motorcycle traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic.

The deputy activated his lights and siren and conducted a traffic stop of the motorcycle on Highway 90 near Broadway in China.

The rider of the motorcycle stopped, pulled out a handgun and began firing at the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies returned fire, and the armed suspect fell to the ground, authorities reported.

Deputies administered CPR until ESD3 arrived.

“Despite efforts to revive the suspect, he passed away on the scene,” a JCSO statement read. “Investigators did recover his firearm at the scene.”

An autopsy has been ordered.

The Texas Rangers will conduct the investigation.

As per policy, both deputies are being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The identity of the man killed has not been released.

