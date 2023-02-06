Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall possible this week: National Weather Service

Published 10:39 am Monday, February 6, 2023

By Orange Leader

The National Weather Service wants of possible strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall possible on Wednesday.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Gusty winds will be the main threat; however, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) of severe storms.

1-2 inches of rainfall with some locally higher amounts is possible.

There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) of excessive rainfall.

The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east through the day.

