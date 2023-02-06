Orangefield High celebrates cross examination debate team successes Published 12:02 am Monday, February 6, 2023

Four Orangefield High School Cross Examination debate teams traveled Thursday to East Chambers High School and competed in the UIL district meet.

Sidney Holderman and Kimber Carpenter placed fourth.

Calvin Kelly and Stone Fregia placed fifth

Colton Myers and Leroy Bergeron placed sixth.

Other competitors were Jayde Baggett and Cade Bruce.

The Orangefield High School Speech and Debate coach is Bridget Trawhon.