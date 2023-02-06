Orange County marriage licenses issued: Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2023
Published 12:16 am Monday, February 6, 2023
Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Jan. 30, 2023, to Feb. 3, 2023 include:
Markese Cains and Simone Sheppard
Charles Adkins and Bridget McLaughlin
Clint Hall and Ashley Brady
Taylor Partin and Adrienne Boudreaux
Brandon Tomplait and Kellee Cofty
Gabriel Lawley and Candice Ortego
Trennis Chargois and Lakisha Garrett
James Fouts and Evelyn Cupp
Brian Sheppard and Mary Smith
Dogulas Lingefelt and Christi Glisson