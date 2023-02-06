Orange County marriage licenses issued: Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2023

Published 12:16 am Monday, February 6, 2023

By Orange Leader

Marriage licenses issued by The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Jan. 30, 2023, to Feb. 3, 2023 include:

Markese Cains and Simone Sheppard

Charles Adkins and Bridget McLaughlin

Clint Hall and Ashley Brady

Taylor Partin and Adrienne Boudreaux

Brandon Tomplait and Kellee Cofty

Gabriel Lawley and Candice Ortego

Trennis Chargois and Lakisha Garrett

James Fouts and Evelyn Cupp

Brian Sheppard and Mary Smith

Dogulas Lingefelt and Christi Glisson

