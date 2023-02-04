KATHIE’S KORNER — Connecting-the-dots is part of our Journey in life Published 12:02 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

Picture your life like one of the connect-the-dots puzzles. They are always missing the lines that connect, because it’s our job to pick the right route.

Then it will not only look right, but it will all make sense, like filling in a roadmap.

Very often, we take a wrong path or two. It’s happened to all of us at some point in our lives.

The answer to every one of my decisions or puzzles is always to ask Jesus. It’s very critical, for me, to pray for His guidance, and my husband, who is a wise, patient man!

We’ve all played, “follow the Leader” as children and with any group or team that requires it.

Talking to Jesus, first, is the best, strongest, wisest decision, and He will never let us down, a “Leader” (for us all). This is my belief and opinion based on His Word for positive, energizing experiences in my life (so far)!

A couple Psalm scriptures to live by and pray:

Psalm 102: 1 “Hear my prayer, O Lord, let my cry for help come before You.”

Psalm 65:2 “You, Who answer prayer , to You all people will come, for You answer our prayers. All of us must come to you, O You Who hear prayer.”

I used to blame negative things that happened to me as a coincidence or fluke, and blame-fixing others, even though I was raised as a child to know there are consequences to our actions and to take responsibility.

It was a lot of pressure, sometimes, growing up and playing with two big older brothers. They were adventurous and always spontaneous as we played rough, outside games with neighborhood kids, in California, not wanting our mom to call us in or get blamed for anything.

As an adult, Christian totally dedicated to God, my motivation is different: to serve Him, give glory to Him, sharing Him, with Love, and praying.

So, as you connect the dots in your lives, ask Jesus in and fill up with the power of God to help others and make a difference. It’s just that easy.

Remember, the journey is your friend. Feel free to share this. It might help others.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.